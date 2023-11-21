Blue Bloods Cancelled After 14 Years, Fans Express Disappointment

Police procedural Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck, has been axed after 14 years, leaving fans disappointed. The final season will air from February to autumn next year, causing outrage among viewers who believe the show should continue. Tom Selleck plays New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan in the series, which focuses on his family's involvement in law enforcement.





MetroUK » / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donnie Wahlberg delivers double dose of joyous news with wife Jenny McCarthyThe Blue Bloods star married The Masked Singer judge in 2014

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Schoolboy and his mum left with mountains of rubbish after drinks recycling scheme cancelledA schoolboy and his mum in Ayrshire collected over 16,000 empty bottles and cans for a recycling scheme that was later cancelled. The Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) was abandoned for at least two years, leaving them with the challenge of what to do with the collected items. The scheme, which would have given people 20p back for every bottle or can they returned, was paused due to issues with glass recycling and criticism from businesses about costs.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Crewe: What will happen now HS2 is cancelled?Millions were spent on preparing Crewe for the arrival of HS2 so what will happen to the town now?

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

S Club Liverpool M&S Bank Arena setlist following cancelled gigThe group was left 'devastated' earlier this month

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Rylan Clark fears he could be 'cancelled' ahead of career changeRylan has given an update on his career change

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Popular Scottish festival cancelled amid funding concernsONE of Scotland's biggest winter festivals has been cancelled after failing to secure funding from the Scottish Government's event agency.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »