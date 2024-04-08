Blood Test Could Lead to Targeted Treatment for Long Covid

Findings from the largest UK study of patients admitted to hospital with coronavirus show that long Covid leads to ongoing inflammation which can be detected in the blood. Roughly one in ten Covid infections lead to long Covid with an estimated 65 million people suffering from it around the world.

Despite extensive research into the issue the medical world still has few direct treatments for long Covid, with most remedies based on specific symptoms the patient is suffering like fatigue or brain fog rather than tackling the root cause. In an analysis of more than 650 people who had been in hospital with severe Covid-19, patients with prolonged symptoms showed evidence of their immune system being activated. How this activation happened depended on the type of symptoms they mainly had, for example fatigue or brain fog. The research, led by Imperial College London, suggests existing drugs which modulate the body’s immune system could be helpful in treating long Covid and should be investigated in future research. Professor Peter Openshaw, from Imperial’s National Heart and Lung Institute, said long Covid is "very hard" to diagnose and treat. He said the study contains a "hopeful message which says that there are these biological pathways that are activated from different forms of persistent symptomatology after Covid, and people aren’t imagining it

Long Covid Inflammation Blood Test Targeted Treatment Immune System Research

