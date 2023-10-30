Bletchley Park security and flight restrictions begin

By Danny FullbrookFull airspace restrictions and other security measures are in place ahead of a global Artificial Intelligence summit this week.A week-long restriction for all aircraft, except emergency vehicles, will last until Saturday morning.One hundred world leaders, including US Vice-President Kamala Harris, are gathering at the home of the codebreakers who helped secure victory during World War Two.

He said: "As is typical for events of this scale, we are putting in a significant airspace restriction to keep the summit and the local community safe." "We will be operating police drones in the area to ensure that we have a bird's eye view on the event and an eye in the sky."

Further security measures include temporary barriers installed on footpaths and roads near the venue. Police said security fencing would appear in the area "to ensure the safety of the summit and the local community".Follow East of England news on headtopics.com

