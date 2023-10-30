Blended and ready to tap out

year old daughter from his previous marriage 3 nights a week. My husband does a tonne of after school sports with her, training, goes to the ex wife’s house to take his daughter to school once a week when it’s the wife’s day, mediation and parental plans aren’t working nor followed, they spend time together as a family, go to the beach together, and my husband still sleeps in my step daughters bed every night she’s in our care.

Tess, could some therapy just for yourself be helpful? Perhaps unpicking why you are feeling the way that you do and exploring your options moving forward with someone impartial could be potentially helpful?

You feel second best and you need to explore these feelings as to why you feel being second best to his child hurts you so much. Start with why am I feeling this way. It’s much easier to put the blame on other people but it’s not going to help you evolve in anyway. headtopics.com

My son is 10 and still sleeps in my bed when my partner isn't here and although he doesn't sleep naked anymore, he does just sleep in his pants. Co sleeping is so normal in so many parts of the world.I have a therapy back ground and I can absolutely say there is nothing wrong with him sharing a bed with his daughter - co sleeping. Yes I’ve read everything and I know how old she is. It’s actually more concerning that adults are saying there is something wrong.

She is feeling this way because he is putting his daughter above everyone else in the family! That is what is unhealthyI have a therapy back ground and I can absolutely say there is nothing wrong with him sharing a bed with his daughter - co sleeping. Yes I’ve read everything and I know how old she is. It’s actually more concerning that adults are saying there is something wrong. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: Netmums »

I'm ready to replace Robertson but wasn't happy over it - Liverpool need us bothKostas Tsimikas has shared his reaction to Andy Robertson's shoulder injury as he embarks on his longest run in the Liverpool starting XI Read more ⮕

Care not ready to retire from England dutyScrum-half Danny Care, 36, says he will not quit international rugby after helping England finish third at the World Cup. Read more ⮕

Chelsea ‘ready to push’ for 19yo Man City, Brighton target with current star ‘concerned’ over roleChelsea are 'readying a push' to beat Brighton and Manchester City to the signing of Boca Juniors teenager Valentin Barco, according to reports. Read more ⮕

Raphinha's Leeds United mantle may be ready for successor earmarked from day oneCrysencio Summerville scored his third and fourth goals in seven days for Leeds United on Saturday in their rout of Huddersfield Town with a performance that pushes him to the brink of his first role model's status Read more ⮕

Get Ready for Halloween at Local ShopsLocal shops in Langley Road and Arches Retail Park are stocked with costumes, decorations, and spooky treats for Halloween. B&M in Watford town centre and the nearby supermarket chain also offer a variety of Halloween-inspired items. Don't miss out on the opportunity to grab last-minute essentials for the spooky season! Read more ⮕

Get ready for the party season with this long-lasting budget-friendly perfumeAmazon shoppers are raving about the Jimmy Choo Flash perfume, which has a lovely scent and lasts all night. With almost 9000 five-star reviews, this budget-friendly perfume is perfect for the party season with its sparkling and glamorous fragrance. Read more ⮕