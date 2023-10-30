Blended and ready to tap out

year old daughter from his previous marriage 3 nights a week. My husband does a tonne of after school sports with her, training, goes to the ex wife’s house to take his daughter to school once a week when it’s the wife’s day, mediation and parental plans aren’t working nor followed, they spend time together as a family, go to the beach together, and my husband still sleeps in my step daughters bed every night she’s in our care.
Tess, could some therapy just for yourself be helpful? Perhaps unpicking why you are feeling the way that you do and exploring your options moving forward with someone impartial could be potentially helpful?
You feel second best and you need to explore these feelings as to why you feel being second best to his child hurts you so much. Start with why am I feeling this way. It's much easier to put the blame on other people but it's not going to help you evolve in anyway.
My son is 10 and still sleeps in my bed when my partner isn't here and although he doesn't sleep naked anymore, he does just sleep in his pants. Co sleeping is so normal in so many parts of the world.I have a therapy back ground and I can absolutely say there is nothing wrong with him sharing a bed with his daughter - co sleeping. Yes I’ve read everything and I know how old she is. It’s actually more concerning that adults are saying there is something wrong.
She is feeling this way because he is putting his daughter above everyone else in the family! That is what is unhealthyI have a therapy back ground and I can absolutely say there is nothing wrong with him sharing a bed with his daughter - co sleeping. Yes I've read everything and I know how old she is. It's actually more concerning that adults are saying there is something wrong.
