Blaze engulfs derelict building in Airdrie

Plumes of smoke have been spotted billowing into the sky after a blaze took hold of a derelict building today, April 5, in Airdrie . Emergency services rushed to the incident after receiving reports of a fire on Chapel Street at around 5.09pm. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed six appliances to the scene in an effort to calm the raging inferno. Images shows the roof of the building completely destroyed whilst fire crews spray jets of water at the flames erupting from the top of property.

White pillars of smoke continue to sweep across the nearby streets. Police Scotland have closed off the street as fire crews continue to battle the blaze. The initial 999 call was made by Matt McCulloch after he spotted smoke pouring from the boarded up windows

Blaze Derelict Building Airdrie Fire Emergency Services Smoke

