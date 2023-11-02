Blame game escalates in Covid inquiry

The Covid inquiry is degenerating into a blame game, with various factions accusing one another in increasingly shrill terms of failing in their duty. An organisation called Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice, which has a privileged role in the inquiry, claims that the Government in general, and Boris Johnson in particular, are responsible for causing thousands of unnecessary deaths
. On Tuesday, it was the turn of former No 10 advisers Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain to point a vengeful finger at Mr Johnson, supposedly inept ministers and endless numbers of allegedly half-witted civil servants. Meanwhile, a clutch of supercilious barristers at the inquiry cross examine politicians they don't like, and scientists they don't respect, as though dealing with recidivist criminals. It is, of course, right that questions should be asked about the competence of politicians and civil servants. They should be held accountable for their mistakes. There may then be a small chance that, when the next pandemic comes along, the same errors won't be repeated. A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry shows Former Director of Communications at 10 Downing Street, Lee Cain, giving evidence on Tuesday I can certainly think of things the authorities got wrong. For example, in March 2020 thousands of patients, some of whom had Covid, were shunted out of hospitals into care homes to free up bed
