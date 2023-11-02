Blame game escalates in Covid inquiry

The Covid inquiry is degenerating into a blame game, with various factions accusing one another in increasingly shrill terms of failing in their duty. An organisation called Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice, which has a privileged role in the inquiry, claims that the Government in general, and Boris Johnson in particular, are responsible for causing thousands of unnecessary deaths

. On Tuesday, it was the turn of former No 10 advisers Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain to point a vengeful finger at Mr Johnson, supposedly inept ministers and endless numbers of allegedly half-witted civil servants. Meanwhile, a clutch of supercilious barristers at the inquiry cross examine politicians they don't like, and scientists they don't respect, as though dealing with recidivist criminals. It is, of course, right that questions should be asked about the competence of politicians and civil servants. They should be held accountable for their mistakes. There may then be a small chance that, when the next pandemic comes along, the same errors won't be repeated. A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry shows Former Director of Communications at 10 Downing Street, Lee Cain, giving evidence on Tuesday I can certainly think of things the authorities got wrong. For example, in March 2020 thousands of patients, some of whom had Covid, were shunted out of hospitals into care homes to free up bed

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İTVNEWS: Bereaved families hold Barnard Castle vigil ahead of Dominic Cummings Covid inquiry appearanceThe vigil has been scheduled to take place the day before Dominic Cummings appears at the national Covid inquiry.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Blame game escalates in Covid inquiryThe Covid inquiry is degenerating into a blame game, with various factions accusing one another in increasingly shrill terms of failing in their duty. An organisation called Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice, which has a privileged role in the inquiry, claims that the Government in general, and Boris Johnson in particular, are responsible for causing thousands of unnecessary deaths.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

İTVNEWS: Bereaved families call for full statutory inquiry into England’s maternity servicesIt comes after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said 65% of maternity services are now regarded as inadequate or require improvement for safety.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Bereaved parents say maternity 'picture is worsening'Jack and Sarah Hawkins were some of the first parents to raise concerns about care after the death of their baby Harriet in 2016

Source: nottslive | Read more »

BBCEMT: Sue Ryder Launches Grief Kind Space to Support Bereaved IndividualsSue Ryder charity is opening the Grief Kind Space, offering in-person drop-in sessions for people who have experienced a bereavement. The sessions aim to reduce isolation and provide a safe space for individuals to share their feelings and gain support.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Russia should admit blame for missile strike that killed 59 civilians, says UNThe attack on the town of Hroza wiped out entire families attending a wake for a Ukrainian soldier killed in fighting.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »