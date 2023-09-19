Blackpool Week: The Spiritual Home of Strictly Come Dancing

Blackpool Week is the highpoint of Strictly Come Dancing . Regarded as the 'spiritual home' of ballroom dancing in Britain, Blackpool's Tower Ballroom has been a fixture in the seaside town for nearly 120 years. Apart from 2020 when Covid-19 pandemic struck, Strictly has held its annual Blackpool special in November for the past decade.

Before contestants can even think about lifting the Glitterball trophy, their sole aim is to at least survive the course and make it to Blackpool Week without being eliminated from the competition. So why is it so special that the contestants get to dance at Blackpool's Tower Ballroom ? Well, it's all to do with the long and prestigious history of dance in the venue, as our sister title Lancs Live first reported. READ MORE: BBC Strictly Come Dancing star becomes 'underdog' ahead of Blackpool special as they have 'advantage' READ MORE: Read more top Strictly stories from the Manchester Evening News 1894 - A grand, but smaller, opening The ballroom first opened in 1894, but as a smaller pavilion with its stage on the south side of the roo





Read more: MENNEWSDESK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LİVELANCS: Register to win tickets to Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool weekendRegistration for Strictly Come Dancing tickets in Blackpool is open until 10pm on Tuesday, September 5, with tickets being drawn at random.

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Strictly Come Dancing judges to meet fans in BlackpoolThe Strictly Come Dancing judges will head to Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Everything you need to know as Strictly Come Dancing readies for BlackpoolStrictly Come Dancing will return to Blackpool this year and with it, so will the sparkles and legacy of the BBC show

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Strictly Come Dancing heats up as celebs compete for BlackpoolAngela Rippon and Kai Widdrington found themselves in the bottom two last week however the judges said they could be 'on their way to Blackpool' following their performance on Saturday night.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Viewers Distracted by Blackpool Tower Ballroom References on Strictly Come DancingViewers watching this week's show at home were quick to point out they did not need reminding where next week's show will take place

Source: nottslive | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Strictly's week eight leaderboard in full ahead of BlackpoolStrictly Come Dancing will return to Blackpool tower for the 21st time on November 18

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »