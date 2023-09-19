Blackpool Week: A Glittering Tradition on Strictly Come Dancing

The annual trip to Blackpool 's Tower Ballroom is one of the most anticipated traditions for Strictly Come Dancing viewers. Blackpool Week usually takes place during the second half of the competition, showcasing the strongest contestants still left with a chance of lifting the Glitterball trophy. The Blackpool Tower Ballroom has been the home of ballroom dancing in Britain for more than a century, with the BBC filming at the opulent venue intermittently since the show started in 2004.
Since 2009, Blackpool Week has become a regular fixture in November , with the iconic setting adding an extra sprinkle of glamour and razzle dazzle to the performances. Talking about why dancers feel extra pressure on Blackpool week, former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Bruno Tonioli, said: "There are so many special times in Blackpool because there's such a sense of occasion which creates an incredible atmosphere.
