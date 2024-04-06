Blackpool Named UK's 'Worst' Seaside Town in New Survey

The UK's 'worst' seaside town has been revealed, but it offers an unexpected perk for budget-conscious tourists. Blackpool , recently voted the least attractive area in the UK in a Twitter poll, has now been named the coastal spot most people would prefer to avoid for a weekend break , according to a new survey. Express.co.uk asked its readers which location deserved this dubious honour, and the majority pointed to the Lancashire town as their least favourite holiday spot.

Blackpool garnered over a quarter of the votes, followed by Rhyl in Wales with 15 percent. Skegness received eight percent of the votes, while fashionable Brighton and Clacton tied with seven per cent each. Bognor Regis and Bournemouth only attracted three percent of votes, and Newquay just two. Several factors contributed to this decision, research suggests. The town recorded more violent crimes than any other, with 10,849 incidents in 2023 alone, reports the Mirro

Blackpool Seaside Town UK Survey Weekend Break Violent Crimes

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Worst' UK seaside town named - it's not SkegnessBlackpool has been named the UK's worst seaside town in a new poll - but there's plenty to like if you love a bargain!

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Scotland's best places to live named as seaside town crowned first UK winnerThe Sunday Times has published its prestigious annual Best Places to Live guide, and for the first time in its history, a Scottish town has topped the UK-wide list.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Seaside town near Manchester named most popular and affordable staycationWhitby, Swansea and Hastings all featured in the top ten

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Seaside town named UK's most affordable staycationThe iconic seaside resort has beat the likes of Scarborough and Whitby

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Weymouth Named 'Most Beautiful' Seaside Town in the UKWeymouth, a delightful British seaside town, has been named the 'most beautiful' seaside town in the UK, featuring the 'prettiest' beach in England, according to TripAdvisor. The coastal town of Weymouth itself was praised by CN Traveler as one of the "most beautiful small towns in the UK". Its beach has a Royal past, with King George III often visiting in the late 1700s. These days, the Dorset town shows off its colourful historic houses alongside the scenic harbour.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Blackpool named UK's most popular and affordable staycation spotThe iconic Lancashire resort beat the likes of Scarborough and Weston-Super-Mare to bag the number one spot

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »