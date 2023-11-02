Blackpool going strong as 'tourist numbers rise' despite summer of rain

Despite the challenges of the cost of living crisis and bad weather, Blackpool continued to pull in millions of visitors this summer.

Footfall on the Promenade between April and August increased by eight per cent this year compared to 2022 with 23.5 million people visiting the seafront – up from 21.8 million last year. Figures for the town centre show a five per cent increase in footfall – from almost 14 million in 2022, to almost 14.7 million this year.

The figures have been collected by Blackpool Council from Visitor Insights, a method of monitoring that provides anonymous GPS and mobile phone tracking data. There are a number of sensor sites that give the total number of unique individuals in a given area.The figures are due to be presented to a meeting of the council’s Levelling Up Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday, November 8. headtopics.com

But it adds: “As we moved into the second half of August, the weather gradually improved and stabilised coinciding with the launch of our major events programme, and we saw a significant improvement in visitor numbers. This trend continued into September.”

However rail strikes disrupted some people’s travel plans, with a direct impact on the Illuminations Switch On and the World Fireworks Championships. The number of inbound rail passengers is down by seven per cent between April and August compared to last year. headtopics.com

Claire Smith, president of hoteliers group StayBlackpool, said 2023 had been a challenging year for holiday accommodation providers with visitors opting for shorter stays in order to save money. She said: “The town has been busy and accommodation providers have done ok, but it is a lot harder work as we have more short stays.

