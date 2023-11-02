Blackburn's vapes supply 'dwindling' after police pull thousands off streets

Blackburn Neighbourhood Policing Team and officers from Trading Standards launched a crackdown operation on Wednesday (November 1) and confiscated more than 10,000 vapes worth over £100,000 as well as £20,000 in cash. Enquiries then led police to a unit where six vans worth of illegal vapes were seized.
Pictures of the haul were shared on the force's Facebook page last night and no arrests have been reported. Officers said the illegal vapes were 'harmful to health' and also 'put children at risk of criminal exploitation and child sexual exploitation'In a statement, a force spokesperson said: "Blackburn NPT and Trading Standards have today seized approximately £20k in cash (the bundle below being one of just many) and over 10,000 vapes worth over £100,000.
"Blackburn's supply is somewhat dwindling after today's discovery. Not only are these illegal vapes harmful to health. "They also put children at risk of criminal exploitation and child sexual exploitation. The flavours of these vapes are attractive to children which can be a gateway to exploitation."
