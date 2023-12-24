Black Eye Friday: Drunken violence across the UK

Black Eye Friday once again lived up to its notorious reputation with widespread drunken violence across the UK. Famous for all the wrong reasons, what should be a time of festive cheer always seems to descend into chaos. Emergency workers were on high alert with 40 million pints expected to be sunk on Friday night alone, both at pubs and at home, according to the British Beer and Pub Association. Pictures snapped in various cities across the country show fights breaking out and blood spilled.





