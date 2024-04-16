Bishop and Priest Wounded in Church Attack in Sydney

An attacker approaches Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a church service at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Sydney At least four people, including a bishop and and a priest, were wounded in the attack on Monday during mass at the Assyrian Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the western Sydney suburb of Wakeley. They suffered “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to police.reported.

Christ the Good Shepherd Church called the attack an isolated incident and said it was awaiting the police findings into the motive of the attacker.It was the second mass stabbing in three days in Sydney after six people – five women and one man – wereThe 40-year-old assailant, Joel Cauchi, was shot dead by police.

A video showing Damien Guerot holding a bollard as he attempts to stop the knife-wielding attacker in his tracks has gone viral online.

Church Attack Sydney Bishop Priest Wounded

