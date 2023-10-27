Birmingham Lib Dem Councillor investigated for Hamas attack comments

The Liberal Democrats are investigating a complaint about a Birmingham councillor over TikTok videos appearing to question the extent of atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel.

In a video posted on Thursday, Mr Khan called on the Israeli government to provide details of its civilians killed in the conflict.Hundreds of people attended a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Birmingham on 15 October

In another, Mr Khan questioned the validity of reports on the war and says he is yet to see evidence members of the Hamas group, which is proscribed by the UK government as a terror organisation, were beheading babies and raping women. headtopics.com

He said in a video posted on 19 October: "I thank the emergence of social media platforms which now run the narrative, not leaders, not news outlets but the average person is able to get on to a platform and speak the truth.

"Open your eyes. Free Palestine, that must only be the right thing to do, the only solution to this atrocious killing of civilians."included bodycam footage, cut together with clips from CCTV, dashboard cameras and the mobile phones of both Hamas gunmen and victims. headtopics.com

