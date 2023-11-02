Birmingham City Hospital given skin-toned soft prostheses

Veronica Kumata (left) from Ladies Fighting Breast Cancer has donated 80 softies to Birmingham City HospitalA charity has donated soft-prosthetics in a variety of skin tones for women who have undergone a mastectomy.

The softies donated were in shades cinnamon, latte and cafe, Mrs Kumata, whose charity is based in Solihull, said. The donations were a "huge step for our patients and something we are all striving for here to provide a better service", she said.

Dee Mattoo, 44, who underwent a mastectomy in 2013 at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, said that while the softies are great as they are comfortable while the wound heals, "they have a mind of their own". headtopics.com

Yvonne Sheldon, from Wolverhampton, was diagnosed in 2002 and underwent surgery at New Cross Hospital.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Police officers hurt as fireworks launched at people in Birmingham city centreNine people are arrested after the disorder on Tuesday by groups of people, police say. Read more ⮕

Sources: Derby County set sights on ex-Birmingham City boss John EustaceThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

England Women suffer 3-2 defeat to Belgium WomenEngland Women's national football team loses 3-2 to Belgium Women, raising concerns about their defence and impacting their chances of reaching the Nations League finals and the 2024 Olympics. Read more ⮕

Charlotte O'Neill appointed as new managing director of Manchester City WomenCharlotte O'Neill will take over as the new managing director of Manchester City Women, replacing Gavin Makel. Makel will focus on the club's efforts to turn the Etihad into an entertainment complex, while O'Neill has been a key figure in the academy and interim director this season. Read more ⮕

Man City academy head takes leading role with women's teamManchester City will have a new face overseeing their women's team as a key member of academy staff is moving over Read more ⮕

Georgia Roche: England star on her NRLW experience ahead of Saturday's international against WalesHighlights of the mid-season international between England Women and France Women. Read more ⮕