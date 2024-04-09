Birmingham Chairman: Relegation won't stop plans for new stadium

Birmingham chairman Tom Wagner says the club's potential relegation to League One would not halt their plans to build a new 60,000-seater stadium. Knighthead , the owner of Birmingham , has bought a 48-acre former wheeled-sports site in Bordesley Park as they launch plans to build a new 'world-class' stadium and training facilities for all of their teams.
However, the Blues are currently 22nd in the Championship - one point from safety - and have just five matches to save themselves from relegation. Live Championship table | Birmingham fixtures | ResultsStream Sky Sports with NOW | Get Sky SportsGet Sky Sports on WhatsApp | Download the Sky Sports appGary Rowett, the interim manager, leads his side into the first of those games on Wednesday at home to Cardiff, live on Sky Sports. In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Wagner - who is co-chief executive of Knighthead - expressed his hope that their first year of ownership does not end in relegation but explained why a drop into the third tier would not impact their investment in the club. 'It's important to us that we stay up because it matters - I care,' Wagner said. 'Like many of our supporters, when things go poorly, I don't sleep at night. I know that sounds crazy but that's part of falling in love with the club. 'But what happens in the next five games is going to have no impact on what we're pursuing and our vision for the next decad
Birmingham Chairman Relegation League One Stadium Knighthead Wheeled-Sports Bordesley Park World-Class Training Facilities Championship Cardiff Sky Sports Investment Club
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »