By Hugo Francisco de SouzaNov 1 2023Reviewed by Susha Cheriyedath, M.Sc. In a recent paper uploaded to the medRxiv preprint* server, researchers tested the hypothesis that altered regulation of the complement cascade might result in long-COVID, and the biomarkers of this dysregulation may predict disease presence and outcome. They analyzed plasma samples of patients with long-COVID and controls who did not suffer from the condition despite prior severe SARS-CoV-2 infection.

*Important notice: medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Clinically referred to as "post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2", the colloquial umbrella term 'long-COVID' refers to persistent COVID-19-like symptoms that persist 12 or more weeks following recovery from acute COVID-19 infections. Symptoms usually mirror those observed during infection and include cognitive blunting ("brain fog"), chest pain, severe fatigue, sensory dysregulation (mainly auditory and olfactory), and dyspnoea. headtopics.com

Unfortunately, long-COVID remains poorly understood – condition diagnosis is based on patient-reported symptoms, and no clinical diagnostic test has hitherto been identified. Numerous hypotheses to explain the mechanisms of long-COVID have been proposed, including viral persistence, coagulation defects, and endothelial- and immune dysregulation. Studies aimed at verifying these hypotheses, however, remain inconclusive.

About the study In the present study, researchers aimed to verify the hypothesis of long-COVID-mediated persistent inflammation being associated with elevated plasma levels of the complement system biomarkers. This, in turn, would allow for the development of tests to predict COVID-19 risk in patients presenting high concentrations of key CRP and cytokines. headtopics.com

