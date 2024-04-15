Bio-Rad Laboratories and Oncocyte Corporation Collaborate to Develop Transplant Monitoring Products

From Bio-Rad Laboratories Apr 15 2024Reviewed by Lily Ramsey, LLM Bio-Rad Laboratories , Inc. a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced a collaboration agreement with Oncocyte Corporation , a precision diagnostics company, to develop and commercialize transplant monitoring products using Bio-Rad’s Droplet Digital™ PCR instruments and reagents.

Transplanted organs release cell-free DNA into the bloodstream of the recipient. This donor-derived cell-free DNA is a sensitive biomarker for organ health that requires only a simple blood draw. The novel approach developed by the team at Oncocyte allows the assay to be applied to clinical research of both recent and non-recent transplants.

