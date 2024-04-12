Bin Collections in Salford to Resume Following Police Search for Body Parts

Bin collections in Salford are to resume this weekend following a major police search for body parts after a torso was found wrapped in plastic in woodland. Greater Manchester Police have remained at the scene since the grim discovery was made last Thursday (April 4), with forensics, TAU officers and divers called out to help solve the mystery of the human remains.
A murder probe was triggered when a person out walking found the torso of a man wrapped in sheets of cellophane off Radford Street in the Kersal Dale area. READ MORE Salford torso murder investigation - everything we know a week on Detectives believe the victim is 'older than 40' and when discovered 'had only been dead for a matter of days'. Enquiries are ongoing to establish his ethnicity. A major search has been ongoing in the local area for other potential body parts. One possibility is that other remains may have been disposed of in the nearby River Irwell, with underwater search units used. Bin collections in parts of Salford were suspended as police investigate, with wheelie bins checked within a 300 metre parameter of the crime scene. However, in an update on Friday (April 12), Councillor Andrew Walters told residents bin collections would resume as normal on Saturday. He wrote on X: "UPDATE VIZ KERSAL AND BROUGHTON PARK BIN COLLECTIONS. We have now received clearance from Greater Manchester Police to confirm that Salford Council will be collecting the bins this weekend. PLEASE LEAVE YOUR BINS OU
