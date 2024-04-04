Bills trade Stefon Diggs to undisclosed team

After spending four years helping the Bills reach new heights on the offensive side of the ball and helping Josh Allen reach his full potential as a franchise quarterback, the two sides have split. The Bills traded Stefon Diggs on Wednesday, netting a 2025 second-round pick, while also sending a 2025 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick to the undisclosed team. This deal leaves the Bills thin at wide receiver, as Diggs has been their No. 1 wideout for the past four seasons.

The trade also adds nearly $4 million to Diggs' cap hit of nearly $28 million. The timing of the trade is unfortunate, as it comes after the initial wave of free agency and after last year's No. 2 wideout, John Brown, moved on to Jacksonville. Many are questioning if the Bills got enough in return for someone who had such a significant impact on the field

