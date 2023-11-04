Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe set to buy 25% stake in Manchester United

Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to complete a deal for a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United within the next fortnight. Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, whose proposal was for 100 per cent of the club, walked away from talks to buy United in October and that paved the way for Ratcliffe's proposal for a minority stake. INEOS founder Ratcliffe is willing to pay an inflated price, believed to be around £1
.25billion, for assurances he will have control over particular footballing aspects and with a view to eventually buying the entire club. The news of Ratcliffe being close to a breakthrough in the takeover process was met with a mixed reaction among supporters, with the most vocal opposition to his bid generally coming from fans who follow United online. ALSO READ: Ten Hag seems to be facing writing on wall ALSO READ: Some United players starting to doubt Ten Hag The majority of supporters and match-going fans have been welcoming to Ratcliffe's bid because they understand the Failsworth-born billionaire buying a minority stake is a first step to removing the Glazers. Throughout the takeover process over the last year, Joel and Avram were always understood to be reluctant sellers and consequently, the Qatari bid was never going to be successful unless they met an 'outlandish valuation'. Ratcliffe acquiring a minority stake is a compromise and, quite simply, better than nothin
