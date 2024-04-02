Billionaire Builds £160m Private Racetrack for Family

A stunning £160million private racetrack, known as the Masgarigawa Club, was built by a billionaire to enjoy with his family. The track, located on the side of a mountain, opened on July 29 last year and offers breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji and Tokyo Bay. The club, which is open to members only, is considered the world's only luxury driving club and surpasses resorts in Europe and the US.

The main building of the club was designed by Tatsuya Ogawa of Tokyo-based architectural firm 16A, taking inspiration from the renowned Shinden-zukuri architectural style. The billionaire behind the club wanted a racetrack where he could spend time with his wife and two daughters, and since he couldn't find a suitable place, he decided to build his own. The club features a climate-controlled indoor pit lane with mechanics ready to assist any member who wants to drive

