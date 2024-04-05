Billie Piper reveals she's still in debt to Virgin Records

Popstar and actress Billie Piper has revealed she’s still in debt to Virgin Records , with reports suggesting it could be anywhere up to £9 million. The 41-year-old I Hate Suzie and Penny Dreadful star initially broke through in the 1990s aged just 15 with a string of huge chart hits which were popular both in the UK and worldwide.

After scoring three UK number one singles by the year 2000, and achieving platinum status with her debut album, Billie pivoted towards TV in 2003 and became widely known for her work as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who. Billie continued to work on TV and on the stage after leaving the BBC sci-fi series, and in 2017 she won the Laurence Olivier Award for best actress after performance in breakout production Yerm

