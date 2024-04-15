Billie Piper Reveals New Romantic Comedy Movie Project

Billie Piper has revealed her new role – and it’s very different to Scoop Billie Piper has written the first draft of a new romantic comedy movie following her explosive performance in Prince Andrew drama Scoop. The Doctor Who actress most recently appeared as Sam McAlister in the Netflix project which depicts the infamous Newsnight interview between the disgraced Royal and Emily Maitlis .

In Scoop, Billie stars as Sam McAlister, the Newsnight producer who spent a year behind the scenes, working tirelessly to get the Duke of York in front of Emily Maitlis. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Up Next Netflix drama Scoop has disturbed viewers To embody Sam, the former 90s popstar had to wear a peroxide blonde, long, wavy wig that set back producers a whooping £11,000.

Billie Piper Romantic Comedy Movie Script Table Manners Podcast

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Billie Piper Reveals How She Handles Ex-Husband Laurence Fox’s Controversial CommentsThe actor broke her silence about co-parenting with the controversial media personality.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

'It Was Heaven': Billie Piper Reveals Adult Habit Spice Girls Introduced Her To At 15Dayna McAlpine is HuffPost UK's Senior Entertainment and Life Editor. She covers everything from sex, relationships and dating to health, travel and shopping as well as reporting on the latest showbiz, TV and celeb news.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Billie Piper reveals heartbreaking reason Amy Winehouse was bullied at schoolThe story behind one of the greatest albums of all time.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Billie Piper reveals heartbreaking reason Amy Winehouse was bullied at schoolThe story behind one of the greatest albums of all time.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Billie Piper reveals heartbreaking reason Amy Winehouse was bullied at schoolThe story behind one of the greatest albums of all time.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Billie Piper reveals she's still in debt to Virgin RecordsPopstar and actress Billie Piper has revealed she’s still in debt to Virgin Records, with reports suggesting it could be anywhere up to £9 million.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »