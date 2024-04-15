Billie Piper Reveals New Romantic Comedy Movie Project

Billie Piper has revealed her new role – and it’s very different to Scoop Billie Piper has written the first draft of a new romantic comedy movie following her explosive performance in Prince Andrew drama Scoop. The Doctor Who actress most recently appeared as Sam McAlister in the Netflix project which depicts the infamous Newsnight interview between the disgraced Royal and Emily Maitlis .
In Scoop, Billie stars as Sam McAlister, the Newsnight producer who spent a year behind the scenes, working tirelessly to get the Duke of York in front of Emily Maitlis. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Up Next Netflix drama Scoop has disturbed viewers To embody Sam, the former 90s popstar had to wear a peroxide blonde, long, wavy wig that set back producers a whooping £11,000.
