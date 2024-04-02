Billie Piper Opens Up About Netflix Film Scoop Based on Prince Andrew's Newsnight Interview

Billie Piper has opened up ahead of the release of the Netflix film Scoop on 5 April. The film, which is based on Sam McAlister's book Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews, tells the inside story of Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview. The Duke of York's sit-down talk with journalist Emily Maitlis made headlines for all the wrong reasons as he addressed his association with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The interview – which was later dubbed a 'car crash' – featured many memorable moments, including mentions of his inability to sweat, a trip to a Pizza Express in Woking and the Duke's tendency to be “too honourable”. The star-studded cast sees Billie as producer Sam McAlister, Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew, and Gillian Anderson as journalist Emily Maitlis. Ahead of the movie's release on 5 April, Billie has opened u

