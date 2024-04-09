Billie Eilish Reacts to Tracklist Leak of Her Upcoming Album

Billie Eilish expressed her frustration after the tracklist of her upcoming third album, 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', was leaked by Rolling Stone . She used her Instagram Stories to send a clear message to the publication and later deleted the posts.

Eilish had previously mentioned that she wanted to release the new music all at once.

Billie Eilish Album Tracklist Leak Rolling Stone Frustration Instagram

