Bikers Pay Tribute to Volunteer Founder of Blood Bikes Manchester

Dozens of bikers followed a much-loved volunteer in procession as he made his final journey through Tameside. Paul Redfern founded the Blood Bikes Manchester charity in 2012, leading a team that transported vital donations and supplies to save countless lives. He had been motivated to help the NHS save others after losing his right leg in a motorbike accident in 1988 and received a Pride of Manchester award in 2020 for his tireless efforts.

Paul, also known as 'Red' to many, tragically died aged 53 on March 15 following a two-year battle with lung cancer. Friends, family and well-wishers paid their respects as Paul took on his 'final ride' yesterday (April 3) - from his home in Hyde, onto a funeral service at Flowery Field Church and then to Dukinfield Crematorium. Taryn Redfern, Paul's daughter, told the Manchester Evening News: "It was amazing - it really was. We didn't expect that many people to come. I was a bit speechless to be honest.

