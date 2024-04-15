Bike Gang Attempts to Stop Police Van in London

A video posted on social media shows a balaclava-wearing bike gang attempting to stop a police van from attending a 999 call in London . The incident took place on Whitechapel Road and has been viewed over 170,000 times.

The gang of cyclists ignored the van's sirens and blocked its path, with one member even kicking the vehicle. Eventually, they allowed the van to continue its journey. The footage also shows numerous other cyclists and even small children in the area.

