Football's most prestigious individual award should go to the world's best player in any given year, but that is not always the case...

Many greats of the game have picked up the Ballon d'Or since it's inception back in 1956, from Real Madrid and Manchester United icons Alfredo Di Stefano and Sir Bobby Charlton, to Dutch duo Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten.

Up until a format change in 2022, the annual prize was awarded to the best player over a 12-month period from January to December - which ensured that performances at major international tournaments were always taken into account. headtopics.com

The eventual recipient of the award is decided by a jury of journalists from FIFA's 100 top-ranked member nations, who pick and rank their top five from the final. More often than not, this process has led to the most worthy winner being crowned - but there have also been a few very controversial snubs down the years.

he will be fully deserving of what will surely be his final Golden Ball at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday.

