Big Weekend: Manchester United v Manchester City, Liverpool’s left-back, Iraola, West Ham

.If the form book truly must exit the window in preparation for a derby, then Manchester City will presumably be the ones throwing it en route to Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola’s side have lost as many of their last six games as they have won, whileThat is, of course, a nonsense. Six places and half a dozen points separate these two teams in the Premier League but the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City remains chasmic beyond such calculations.
It requires a great deal of mental gymnastics to fathom Manchester United getting a result against the reigning champions, but then they have developed a habit of doing just that even when the two clubs are at opposite ends of the vibe spectrum; if Chris Smalling can complete a comeback from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 at the Etihad and delay title celebrations, anything is possible.
Joe Gomez, meanwhile, lurks ominously in the background of every defensive position, waiting for his moment. It would not have been a surprise to see Bournemouth act after the defeat to Wolves, nor if Gary O'Neil's painstaking explanation as to how he tactically embarrassed the side that dispensed with him this summer was enough for someone in power to pull the trigger out of sheer humiliation. It was akin to a doctor keeping one of their old patients on life support purely so they could describe in detail how their body was failing them.
David Moyes never did really have to specifically prioritise either competition last season. West Ham’s miserable domestic form and majesty on the continent did that for him, to the point where safety was assured and an irresistible path to a trophy opened up. The Scot thus knows far more about this balance than most, but equally he must realise the risk in outlining his case for the defence in such a way.
Rooney was dealt a rough hand when starting against Middlesbrough and Hull but his bid to win frustrated fans over will get no easier with a visit to Southampton. Russell Martin has turned that truly ludicrous ship around: the play-off occupiers have only been outscored by three teams so far and no side has conceded more often. Precisely the sort of entertainment Birmingham were after, and they will get a sample of it at Saturday lunchtime.