Big tech poses ‘existential threat’ to UK journalism, survey of editors finds

Editors have warned that the ‘anti-competitive practices’ of big tech firms pose an ‘existential threat’ to UK journalism, while the risks from AI-generated misinformation are ‘greater than ever’ (Matthew Vincent/PA)

A poll by the News Media Association, a trade body for the newspaper industry, found 90% of editors believe Google and Meta pose a threat to the news industry. Some 97% of editors said the risks posed by AI-generated misinformation are “greater than ever before” in the run-up to a general election, which is likely to take place next year.

News Media Association chief executive Owen Meredith said: “The findings of our survey clearly show the huge level of concern from editors about the impact of the tech platforms’ activities on the sustainability of journalism. headtopics.com

Some 97% of editors said the risks posed by AI-generated misinformation are ‘greater than ever before’ (Andrew Matthews/PA) “My titles have more readers than ever before in their history thanks to the global and national audiences our online content is exposed to.

“Our very presence is giving credibility to these platforms that otherwise would be filled with clickbait, nonsense and unregulated information.” Sun editor Victoria Newton told the NMA’s Journalism Matters parliamentary reception on Tuesday: “Original journalism everywhere should be protected, as should the publishers that spend and invest in journalism. headtopics.com

Elon Musk Warns AI Poses 'Existential Risk' to HumansElon Musk warns that artificial intelligence is one of the biggest threats to humanity and poses an existential risk. He made this statement during his appearance at the UK's AI Safety Summit. The event aims to discuss the risks of new technology with world leaders, tech firms, and scientists. Musk hopes to establish an international consensus and the creation of a third-party referee to monitor technology. Read more ⮕

