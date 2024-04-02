Big income boost for older people receiving Attendance Allowance

More than a million older people who receive Attendance Allowance are set to get a big income boost from this month, as the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) increases the disability benefit by an inflation-beating 6.7 per cent. On top of that, the New and Basic State Pensions will go up by 8.5 per cent to help struggling pensioners.
In combination, these two benefits will pay out £1319 every four weeks to people receiving the full New State Pension and the higher rate of Attendance Allowance. It is important to remember that Attendance Allowance and the State Pension are paid out separately every four weeks. This means that people receiving both benefits will receive a total of 13 payments over the financial year, reports the Daily Record. READ MORE: Empty homeowners in Greater Manchester could see council tax bill rise to £4,138 Similarly, someone getting the maximum Basic State Pension will get £169.50 per week from Apri
