Big change to Universal Credit plans affecting thousands of people

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is making a big change to its Universal Credit changeover plans in the coming weeks which will affect thousands of people across the UK. The rollout of the vital monthly benefit payment, available to those on a low income or need help with your living costs, is set to target one new group of claimants and three new parts of the country. The Government is replacing six older types of state payouts and moving people onto Universal Credit.

This includes Housing Benefit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit. Everyone claiming those benefits will have to transfer to Universal Credit or see their existing payments come to an end. Migration Notice leaflets have been sent out by the DWP in recent months along with letters to single parents on either of the types of tax credits and, more recently, those who claim tax credits as well as any of the other legacy benefits. The government has now It announced that couples who are in receipt of tax credits will be included too. The change that now includes couples comes alongside the expansion of Universal Credit also moves to three new areas of the UK, BirminghamLive reports. In December, it will move into Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshir

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LİVELANCS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LİVELANCS: DWP 'act quickly' warning as millions risk missing out on Universal CreditUniversal Credit is replacing Child Tax Credit, Housing Benefit, Income Support, JSA, ESA and Working Tax Credit

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »

METROUK: Think single mums need to work more? Tell me howDue to Covid19, rising living costs and the Universal Credit cut, Gemma and Poppy are one of millions of families who are facing a cost of living crisis. Save the Children is calling on the UK government to immediately reinstate the £20pw uplift to Universal Credit to help families afford heating, food, and essentials this winter.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

NETMUMS: DWP benefits dates to change for many families next monthFamilies could see their payments, including Child Benefit and Universal Credit, made on different dates in December – here's what it means for you

Source: Netmums | Read more »

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Medical debt is disappearing from Americans' credit reports, lifting scoresThe share of American consumers with medical debt on their credit reports has declined dramatically over the past year as major credit rating agencies removed small unpaid bills and debts that were less than a year old, according to a new analysis from the nonprofit Urban Institute.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Woman who helped found Glasgow credit union gets awardA Woman who helped found Glasgow’s largest Credit Union has been presented with a major award.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: 'We had no contact with the outside world,' says Big Brother's Glyn WiseEXCLUSIVE: Glyn Wise, 35, who is now training to be a vicar, was on Big Brother in 2005 and has revealed what it was like behind-the-scenes on the show

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »