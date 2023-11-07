Big change to Universal Credit plans affecting thousands of people

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is making a big change to its Universal Credit changeover plans in the coming weeks which will affect thousands of people across the UK. The rollout of the vital monthly benefit payment, available to those on a low income or need help with your living costs, is set to target one new group of claimants and three new parts of the country. The Government is replacing six older types of state payouts and moving people onto Universal Credit.
This includes Housing Benefit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit. Everyone claiming those benefits will have to transfer to Universal Credit or see their existing payments come to an end. Migration Notice leaflets have been sent out by the DWP in recent months along with letters to single parents on either of the types of tax credits and, more recently, those who claim tax credits as well as any of the other legacy benefits. The government has now It announced that couples who are in receipt of tax credits will be included too. The change that now includes couples comes alongside the expansion of Universal Credit also moves to three new areas of the UK, BirminghamLive reports. In December, it will move into Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshir
