Big Brother unveils which four housemates will face this week's public vote

Big Brother has revealed that Dylan, Noky, Paul and Trish will be the next housemates to face the public vote ahead of Friday night’s live eviction.

Dylan received the most nominations and was voted from Henry, Noky, Chanelle, Matty, Jenkin, Yinrun and Trish. Noky was close behind as she received six nominations from Olivia, Jenkin, Dylan, Paul, Jordan and Tom.

Voting for this week's eviction opened at 10.15pm tonight, with viewers being asked to vote for the housemate they wish to evict from the house. Friday's eviction will see the fifth and sixth contestants leave the house, after Essex housemate Kerry was evicted in a shock dumping on Tuesday 31 October.

Kerry was forced to leave the show via a decorative coffin at the back of the room, without getting to say a final goodbye to the rest of her housemates.

