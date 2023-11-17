Big Brother star Trish Balusa 'uninvited' from final over offensive tweets

Big Brother star Trish Balusa was 'uninvited' from the Big Brother final by ITV following her scandal involving old tweets. The 33-year-old mum from Luton was a hot favourite to not only make the final, but to scoop the £100,000 prize in the first revival series of the social experiment. But, following a turbulent few weeks in the house, the fan favourite was evicted, leaving Jordan, Yinrun, Henry, Olivia, and Noky as the finalists.

When Trish left the house and her social media accounts were made public again, BB fans were left extremely disappointed to uncover tweets – many of which were written several years ago – with offensive language. As a result, Trish's follow-up appearance on BB spin-off show Late & Live was cancelled, and the reality star kept a low profile for a few days before issuing an apolog

