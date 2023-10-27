Big Brother Star Sparks Speculation of 'Production Mole' Among Housemates

BIG Brother star Hallie Clarke has sparked speculation among the cast that one of the housemates is a 'production mole'. The 18 year old housemate from South London made the claim during a late-night conversation with some of her co-stars.In her conspiracy theory, she set her fellow housemates minds into overdrive when she theorised that one of them could have been a producer plant on the Her claims come after she discovered that she would be facing the public vote alongside 39 year old DJ Dylan and Trish, 33. Eagle-eyed fans watching the show's live feed at home were quick to pick up on the speculative moment as they discussed Hallie's comments on X, formerlyAnother added: "Hallie's 'one of us could be a mole from production' is giving #BBUK new ideas." But a third viewer had tuned in seemed to take offence at Hallie's comments as they suggested that she was in fact 'the mole' among the group. They penned: "If anyone is a mole Hallie it’s you , the s*** you’ve got away with and the manipulation of Yinrun so you weren’t up against Trish on your own."Mafs UK star hints at split from husband as she goes out with another groom Hallie could be the third housemate to leave the show following Manchester based model Zak, 28, and 50 year oldShe was initially left hurt that she had gained the most nominations as she expressed her frustration to fellow housemate, Kerry Riche Read more:

TheSun »

Former Celebrity Big Brother Star and Iconic Singer Undergo Dramatic TransformationA former Celebrity Big Brother star and an iconic singer now look unrecognisable 13 years after their romance on the reality show. Basshunter has ditched his baggy tees and thin pants for a more refined fitting suit with a classic bow tie. He has also changed his long hair with a middle part to a slicked-back short haircut. Fans are shocked by his transformation and are eagerly awaiting his new projects. Read more ⮕

Big Brother star Kerry called out as a 'shapeshifter' by body language expertBig Brother star Kerry has undergone a remarkable transformation during her time on the show, going from boos to cheers in a few weeks, leading some to call her a 'shapeshifter' Read more ⮕

Big Brother's Makosi Musambasi's life now from health battle to career moveBig Brother legend Makosi Musambasi is best known for her steamy hot tub antics with Anthony Hutton, but she's since set the record straight on the controversial sex scene Read more ⮕

Big Brother's Hallie breaks down over nominations as fans slam Yinrun punishmentWednesday's Big Brother saw tears all around with both Hallie and Yinrun in tears over nominations, with viewers also in uproar after the latter faced punishment for breaking the rules Read more ⮕

Big Brother fans demand Dylan is axed from show after he makes DISGUSTING threat against housemates...Big Brother fans demand Dylan is axed from show after he ‘makes a threat’ against housemates Read more ⮕

Big Brother’s Kerry accused of being ‘fake’ after hearing boos from audienceBig Brother viewers have accused Kerry Riches of being 'fake' after noticing a change in her behaviour in the days after she heard the audience chanting 'get Kerry out' Read more ⮕