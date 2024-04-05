Big Brother Star Charlotte Doherty Diagnosed with Rare Brain Tumour

Big Brother star Charlotte Doherty announced she has been diagnosed with a rare brain tumour . The reality star , 39, who starred in the 2016 series when it aired on Channel 5, said she has acoustic neuroma , a benign (non-cancerous) tumor in the brain. Charlotte, who welcomed her son 16 months ago, said she found her diagnosis 'scary and frankly shocking' after pushing to have an MRI scan because she was struggling with 'ongoing issues which have gone on for a while'.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she wrote: 'So I received some rubbish news this week… I have been having some ongoing issues which has gone on a while and I pushed for an MRI which has resulted in them finding a brain tumou

