Big Brother Shock Double Elimination: Chanelle Faces Abuse, Trish Receives Applause

Viewers tuned in on Friday night for the Big Brother shock double elimination which saw Chanelle and Trish evicted from the house following the public vote. While they left on the same night, their exits couldn't have been more different with Chanelle facing 'absolutely horrendous' abuse. As the seventh housemate to be evicted and just a few days after she was caught breaking the rules talking about nominations, Chanelle received a huge amount of boos from the crowd on Friday, 10 November.

A vast difference compared to Trish who was evicted shortly after and was greeted by a loud applause from the crowd. Following her brutal Big Brother exit, Chanelle, who hails from Wales, spoke exclusively to OK! about her experience on the show and the negativity she's received following her 'perception'. The 29 year old was quick to confess to breaking the rules in the house and said: 'I expected to go, I wasn't shocked that I was nominated because I broke the rules, I knew how it looked, I knew how we would have been perceived

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: ITV under fire for Big Brother subtitles blunder after Trish evictionOne viewer said the error rubbed ‘salt in the wound’.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: ITV under fire for Big Brother subtitles blunder after Trish evictionOne viewer said the error rubbed ‘salt in the wound’.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: 'Big Brother's Tom is the biggest game player in the house'EXCLUSIVE: Judi Love shares her opinion on this year's Big Brother , labelling contestant Tom the house's 'biggest game player', while also sharing her thoughts on recent royal news

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Big Brother's final week will see huge twist in famous houseThe final week of Big Brother is set for even more drama than usual, with the housemates taking part in face-to-face nominations before a twist will see one housemate return

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: ITV Big Brother Jordan and Henry's 'steamy kiss' has fans dividedJordan and Henry shared a kiss on Sunday's show whilst the other housemates were asleep, but some fans feel they have rumbled 'game playing' tactics in the racy moment.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Big Brother contestant banned from show over old offensive tweets Trish has issued an apology over the 'very concerning' social media comments on a deactivated account

Source: nottslive | Read more »