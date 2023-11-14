Big Brother Shock Double Elimination: Chanelle Faces Abuse, Trish Receives Applause

Viewers tuned in on Friday night for the Big Brother shock double elimination which saw Chanelle and Trish evicted from the house following the public vote. While they left on the same night, their exits couldn't have been more different with Chanelle facing 'absolutely horrendous' abuse. As the seventh housemate to be evicted and just a few days after she was caught breaking the rules talking about nominations, Chanelle received a huge amount of boos from the crowd on Friday, 10 November.
A vast difference compared to Trish who was evicted shortly after and was greeted by a loud applause from the crowd. Following her brutal Big Brother exit, Chanelle, who hails from Wales, spoke exclusively to OK! about her experience on the show and the negativity she's received following her 'perception'. The 29 year old was quick to confess to breaking the rules in the house and said: 'I expected to go, I wasn't shocked that I was nominated because I broke the rules, I knew how it looked, I knew how we would have been perceived
United Kingdom Headlines
