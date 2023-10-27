Big Brother's Trish's life off TV and emotional way she would spend show money

Big Brother certainly hasn't disappointed when it comes to bizarre tasks and explosive conversations, with one housemate quickly becoming a stand-out character.
The iconic reality TV show returned to our screens on Sunday, 8 October after a five-year hiatus with a bunch of new housemates who have been keeping us entertained ever since. One housemate who has caught the attention of viewers is 33 year old Trish who is one of 14 contestants in the house.
Before entering the house the mum said she wanted to "humanise refugees and immigrants" and show there are "real humans" behind the statistics. She also described herself as very left wing, adding: "I hate the Tories."Trish hails from Luton but is originally from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I came to England when I was nine years old, my father came to get me," she said. headtopics.com
Taking part in Big Brother must have its challenges as the 33 year old is currently away from her young child and openly shared how much the prize money of £100,000 would mean to them. She said: "My first priority is to sort out my housing situation.
"The housing crisis is just ridiculous and my housing situation has been unstable. It brings me a lot of mum guilt because I've got a young child. It’s my biggest incentive and motivation to win." When asked what she would most likely get nominated for, Trish confessed: "Being argumentative and getting involved in other people’s arguments trying to save them!" This could be true as she was nominated by her housemates for the live eviction on Friday, 27 October. headtopics.com