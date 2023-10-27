Big Brother's Trish's life off TV and emotional way she would spend show money

Big Brother certainly hasn't disappointed when it comes to bizarre tasks and explosive conversations, with one housemate quickly becoming a stand-out character.

The iconic reality TV show returned to our screens on Sunday, 8 October after a five-year hiatus with a bunch of new housemates who have been keeping us entertained ever since. One housemate who has caught the attention of viewers is 33 year old Trish who is one of 14 contestants in the house.

Before entering the house the mum said she wanted to "humanise refugees and immigrants" and show there are "real humans" behind the statistics. She also described herself as very left wing, adding: "I hate the Tories."Trish hails from Luton but is originally from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I came to England when I was nine years old, my father came to get me," she said. headtopics.com

Taking part in Big Brother must have its challenges as the 33 year old is currently away from her young child and openly shared how much the prize money of £100,000 would mean to them. She said: "My first priority is to sort out my housing situation.

"The housing crisis is just ridiculous and my housing situation has been unstable. It brings me a lot of mum guilt because I've got a young child. It’s my biggest incentive and motivation to win." When asked what she would most likely get nominated for, Trish confessed: "Being argumentative and getting involved in other people’s arguments trying to save them!" This could be true as she was nominated by her housemates for the live eviction on Friday, 27 October. headtopics.com

Read more:

OK_Magazine »

Big Brother's Makosi Musambasi's life now from health battle to career moveBig Brother legend Makosi Musambasi is best known for her steamy hot tub antics with Anthony Hutton, but she's since set the record straight on the controversial sex scene Read more ⮕

Big Brother's Hallie breaks down over nominations as fans slam Yinrun punishmentWednesday's Big Brother saw tears all around with both Hallie and Yinrun in tears over nominations, with viewers also in uproar after the latter faced punishment for breaking the rules Read more ⮕

Big Brother fans demand Dylan is axed from show after he makes DISGUSTING threat against housemates...Big Brother fans demand Dylan is axed from show after he ‘makes a threat’ against housemates Read more ⮕

Big Brother’s Kerry accused of being ‘fake’ after hearing boos from audienceBig Brother viewers have accused Kerry Riches of being 'fake' after noticing a change in her behaviour in the days after she heard the audience chanting 'get Kerry out' Read more ⮕

Big Brother's Zak pictured wearing Celtic and Rangers kit after exit from showZak Srakaew donned both Celtic and Rangers kits while modelling for JD Sports. Read more ⮕

The Misogyny On Big Brother Is Getting WorryingHere's why we need to watch out for misogyny this series. Read more on Grazia. Read more ⮕