Big Brother's Supposed Love Triangle

Much of this year's Big Brother has been consumed by three points of a supposed love triangle, between one 'I live in my dressing gown' Henry, another 'I made Downton Abbey my personality' Jordan and a third 'I like to howl at the moon' Matty. Things started innocently enough. Henry guffawed with delight at Jordan's jokes. Jordan casually started referring to Henry as his 'husband'.
Then Matty – who has an open relationship with his boyfriend – started to grow closer to Henry and Jordan's splinter friendship group and a budding will-they-won't-they situation metamorphosed into something billed as a tricky love triangle. The reality of the so-called love triangle was a series of coy flirtations and roundabout conversations, with Henry looking like the saddest man to ever live whenever Matty and Jordan spoke and Jordan seeming wholly unaware of the whole thing. It was occasionally hard to parse what was happening unless you were monitoring the minute interactions between the trio at all times – a pleasure we've been denied given the lack of a true live feed
