Big Brother's fake eviction twist shocks viewers

Big Brother viewers branded Monday night's fake eviction twist 'brutal but incredible viewing' after very awkward face-to face nominations. The instalment saw Jenkin, Tom and Jordan 'evicted' after being put at risk by their fellow housemates. But after leaving through the Diary Room Big Brother told them that they had not been evicted yet and instead, would live in the secret spare room. Big Brother told the 'evictees' that 'the public will vote for two of you to be evicted.
Only one of you will survive. The housemate who survives will then return to the house.' Whilst they await their fate from Big Brother's secret spare room, they were told they could watch their fellow housemates. Shock: Big Brother viewers branded Monday night's fake eviction twist 'brutal but incredible viewing' after very awkward face-to face nominations Close to going: The instalment saw Jenkin (pictured), Tom and Jordan 'evicted' after being put at risk by their fellow housemates Those watching at home were shocked at the 'brutal' fake eviction but said they were on the edge of their seats watchin
United Kingdom Headlines
