Big Brother Housemate Faces Backlash Over Transphobic Comment

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

BIG Brother housemate Paul Blackburn is facing backlash for allegedly making a transphobic comment. Fans are calling for him to be removed from the show after he appeared to mock his evicted co-star by naming a skeleton after her and attaching oranges as breasts and something resembling a penis. Viewers expressed their outrage and called for Big Brother to intervene. Hallie, the evicted housemate, was voted out on Friday night.

Former Celebrity Big Brother Star Reveals Challenges of Nominations ProcessNicola McLean, a former Celebrity Big Brother star, opens up about the reality of the nominations process on the show. She explains the challenges of putting up fellow celebrities for eviction and the dilemma of live nominations. Nicola also reveals the extended process of nominations that viewers might not realize. Read more ⮕

Former Big Brother Star Imogen Thomas Opens Up About Motherhood and Property EmpireFormer Big Brother star Imogen Thomas discusses her journey into motherhood and her successful property empire. She gushes over her two daughters and admits that parenting comes with challenges, including lack of sleep and tantrums. Read more ⮕

Big Brother Winner Anthony Hutton's New Life: From Reality TV to FamilyAnthony Hutton, winner of Big Brother series six, has transitioned from reality TV to family life. He opened his own business, got married, and welcomed his first child. Despite closing his barber shop, he plans to continue the Mr Hutton brand in a new location. Read more ⮕

Big Brother contestants to question housemates over nature of their relationshipThe dynamic of the Big Brother house will change as one person will be granted the right to change the fate of another housemate. Read more ⮕

Contestants Question Housemates' Relationship on Big BrotherDuring Sunday's episode of the ITV2 series, two housemates on Big Brother, Jordan and Henry, are questioned about their relationship by other contestants. Olivia teases them about getting together, while Jordan denies having feelings for Henry. The episode also features housemates venting their frustrations and discussing cooking responsibilities. Read more ⮕

Big Brother contestants to question housemates over nature of their relationshipSunday night's episode of Big Brother will see two housemates questioned on the nature of their relationship, as well an upcoming Halloween twist for the unsuspecting stars Read more ⮕