Big Brother Fans Outraged Over Alleged Transphobic Comments

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Big Brother fans were left raging on Sunday evening over comments allegedly made by Paul Blackburn on the ITV show's 24hr live stream. The security officer, 23, has been accused by viewers of making a transphobic slur about ejected housemate Hallie Clarke, 18, during a new Halloween challenge. The house has been adorned with Halloween decorations, including skeletons around the living areas and garden - one of whom was mocked up with oranges fashioned as breasts and an appendage seemingly added to resemble a penis. A number of Twitter users claimed Paul was heard calling the skeleton Hallie - in the wake of the trans teen, who left the show on Friday, informing the house that she was planning to undergo Feminising Genital Surgery. After viewers regaled the story on the microblogging site, fans soon swarmed with messages insisting he should be dismissed immediately if he had made the 'transphobic' comments, while others called upon Ofcom to act. Eek: Big Brother fans were left raging on Sunday evening over comments allegedly made by Paul Blackburn on the ITV show's 24hr live stream Hmm... The security officer, 23, has been accused by viewers of making a transphobic slur about ejected housemate Hallie Clarke, 18, during a new Halloween challenge Hmm.

Big Brother Fans Chant for Kerry to be EvictedFans express their desire for Kerry to be evicted from the Big Brother house, while some criticize the show for making the stars share 'sob stories' before eviction. Kerry is accused of being 'fake' by viewers. Read more ⮕

ITV's Big Brother fans left hysterical after Venting Machine challengeOn Sunday's episode housemates were given the opportunity to win some of their favourite treats. Read more ⮕

Big Brother Housemates Take on the Venting Machine in Hilarious ChallengeViewers were left in stitches as the housemates competed in a task to win their favorite luxury treats by venting about what annoyed them. The challenge involved catching snacks and drinks as they randomly dropped from the Venting Machine. Read more ⮕

Big Brother contestants to question housemates over nature of their relationshipSunday night's episode of Big Brother will see two housemates questioned on the nature of their relationship, as well an upcoming Halloween twist for the unsuspecting stars Read more ⮕

Big Brother's Halloween Surprise: Contestant to Leave by the Back DoorIn a spooky twist, one of the Big Brother contestants will be evicted through the back door, never to be seen on the show again. The shocking eviction is part of a Halloween challenge and will also feature the return of previously evicted housemates. Read more ⮕

Big Brother contestants to question housemates over nature of their relationshipThe dynamic of the Big Brother house will change as one person will be granted the right to change the fate of another housemate. Read more ⮕