Big Brother Contestants' Transformations Over the Years

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Glyn was a Big Brother 7 finalist aged 18. Fans watched him come of age in the series, including the infamous moment where he boiled an egg 'for the very first time'. The Welsh finalist has had perhaps one of the biggest transformations over the years, and now has online followers swooning with his hunky photos. Jason famously entered the 2004 house in just a pair of tiny leopard print Speedos and a bow tie. The Scotsman has since ditched his blonde locks for a bald 'do - and is notably much more conservative with his wardrobe choices. Former bodybuilder Lisa joined Big Brother 9 with then-partner Mario. Aisleyne shot to fame in 2006. Our favourite no-nonsense housemate from Big Brother 7, where she won legions of fans by standing up to other contestants with iconic phrases like: 'You better know yourself, little girl'. Aisleyne's career has gone from strength to strength since finding fame, and she has overhauled her image completely - ditching the bright blue eyeshadow in the process. Clean freak Alex appeared in the 2002 series of Big Brother alongside icons such as Jade Goody, Alison Hammond, and Kate Lawler. It's hard to believe that Adele's glittering TV and radio career started with a stint in the Big Brother house back in 2002. Last year, she appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in a second dabble with reality TV. Lovable firefighter Jonny is yet another Big Brother 3 alumni

Big Brother contestants to question housemates over nature of their relationshipThe dynamic of the Big Brother house will change as one person will be granted the right to change the fate of another housemate. Read more ⮕

Contestants Question Housemates' Relationship on Big BrotherDuring Sunday's episode of the ITV2 series, two housemates on Big Brother, Jordan and Henry, are questioned about their relationship by other contestants. Olivia teases them about getting together, while Jordan denies having feelings for Henry. The episode also features housemates venting their frustrations and discussing cooking responsibilities. Read more ⮕

Big Brother contestants to question housemates over nature of their relationshipSunday night's episode of Big Brother will see two housemates questioned on the nature of their relationship, as well an upcoming Halloween twist for the unsuspecting stars Read more ⮕

ITV's Big Brother fans left hysterical after Venting Machine challengeOn Sunday's episode housemates were given the opportunity to win some of their favourite treats. Read more ⮕

Big Brother Housemates Take on the Venting Machine in Hilarious ChallengeViewers were left in stitches as the housemates competed in a task to win their favorite luxury treats by venting about what annoyed them. The challenge involved catching snacks and drinks as they randomly dropped from the Venting Machine. Read more ⮕

Big Brother's Halloween Surprise: Contestant to Leave by the Back DoorIn a spooky twist, one of the Big Brother contestants will be evicted through the back door, never to be seen on the show again. The shocking eviction is part of a Halloween challenge and will also feature the return of previously evicted housemates. Read more ⮕