Big Brother 2023 Winner Announced

It’s been six weeks since our beloved Big Brother returned to TV screens across the country… and we now have our winner. The ITV revival has been a mega hit since AJ Odudu and Will Best made their hosting debut, five years after the social experiment last aired on Channel 5. We’ve seen some pretty whacky shopping tasks, shocking eliminations, witnessed fiery arguments between housemates, as well as some steamy snogging, and it’s all been leading up to tonight’s grand final.
Millions of votes were cast – over six million, in fact – as viewers chose between Jordan, Yinrun, Henry, Olivia, and Noky to take home £100,000. There could only be one winner, though, and it was Jordan Sangha who took home the prize. Of course, the dry, witty king had an iconic reaction to the whole thing, as he said immediately after hearing his name called: ‘Now I can pay my council ta
