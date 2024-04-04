Biden Warns Israel of Reduced Support if Civilian Lives in Gaza Are Not Protected

resident Biden told Israel on Thursday he needs to see immediate changes to protect civilian lives in Gaza or he’ll reduce U.S. support. In a tense, 30-minute phone call, Biden told Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel has to take immediate actions to protect civilian lives and allow food aid into Gaza or Biden will change his administration’s support for the country’s military campaign against Hamas .
Biden described as “unacceptable” Israel’s strikes against humanitarian workers and the overall situation civilians are facing in Gaza. Biden’s phone call with Netanyahu marked a significant shift in his approach to Israel following an Israeli military strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers on Monday, drawing condemnation around the glob
Biden Israel Gaza Civilian Lives Support Military Campaign Hamas Strikes Humanitarian Workers Netanyahu
