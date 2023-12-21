Biden's Inflation Reduction Act and the End of Globalisation

The US was for decades the exemplar of free market globalisation. That changed with Donald Trump’s 'America first' agenda. President Joe Biden’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act continues the push for re-industrialisation by using tax credits, loans and grants in a bid to create a domestic clean energy supply chain. The FT looks at three companies using IRA incentives to invest in the US and examines whether the legislation signals the end of globalisation.





