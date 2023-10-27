Biden faces primary bid from Dean Phillips, who says Dems need to focus on future

For months, Dean Phillips has been calling for a Democratic primary challenge to President Joe Biden. He's drawn no public interest from governors, lawmakers, and other would-be alternatives.The 54-year-old Phillips has scheduled a campaign announcement Friday at the New Hampshire statehouse in Concord. Asked during an interview by CBS if he was running for president, Phillips responded: “I am. I have to.

Phillips may also benefit from New Hampshire Democrats angry at Biden for diluting their state’s influence on the 2024 Democratic primary calendar, a change that state party chairman Ray Buckley has warned could create a “potential embarrassment” by “an insurgent candidate, serious or not.”Biden's reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee have declined to address Phillips’ possible run.

Phillips has already missed the deadline to enter Nevada’s primary and is little known nationally. But he argues Biden may not be able to beat Trump again, telling CBS News that polling suggests “we're going to be facing an emergency next November.”New Hampshire primary challenges have a history of wounding incumbent presidents. headtopics.com

The state's influence on Democrats was curtailed this year by changes engineered by the DNC at Biden's behest. and Nevada going three days later. New Hampshire has refused to comply, citing state laws saying its primary must go first, and plans a primary before South Carolina’s. The DNC could, in turn, strip the state of its nominating delegates.

“I like Biden and have a lot of respect for him. But I’m disappointed that he and the DNC have tried to take away our primary,” Shurtleff said. “It’s not that I want to see Joe lose. It’s that I want to see our primary win.” headtopics.com

“I’m not aware of what his message is,” he said. “To do well in the New Hampshire primary, you have to have a message.”

