Biden calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza during tense call with Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden has called for an 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza during a 'tense' call with Israel 's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . Biden told his Israel i counterpart that 'an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilise and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians' in Gaza , the White House said following the call Thursday.

The conversation was their first official communication since the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza Monday night. Biden told Netanyahu that 'strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable'. The call for a ceasefire is the US's strongest public rebuke toward Israel since the start of its war with Hamas, as Biden told Netanyahu that US foreign policy will be determined by whether Israel addresses Palestinian civilian and aid worker safety

Biden Ceasefire Gaza Netanyahu Humanitarian Situation Innocent Civilians Aid Workers US Israel Hamas

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will re-join Gaza ceasefire talksSeveral rounds of talks have failed to find a solution that would see Israel pause its military offensive in return for the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas in its strike on 7 October, which triggered the war.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Why Getting Rid of Netanyahu Is Unlikely to Shift Israel’s Approach to GazaProtesters take part in a demonstration against Israeli government and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 3, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Biden calls for ceasefire in Gaza after Netanyahu approves military operationUS president Joe Biden has called for a ceasefire in Gaza after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light for a military operation in Rafah. Mr Biden said "we both know there's a lot more that has to be done" in relation to the Middle East conflict, as he met Irish premier Leo Varadkar at the White House on Friday.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Joe Biden calls for ceasefire in Gaza as Israel approves plans for attack on RafahUS president Joe Biden has called for a ceasefire in Gaza after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light for a military operation in Rafah.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Biden Pressures Israel, Promises Gaza Aid Pier in State of the Union SpeechPresident Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 7, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Israel-Gaza latest: 'Stop it now, Joe' - Biden's wife 'tells president to end war in Gaza'; Israel 'foils assassination plot'President Joe Biden was overheard telling Muslim community leaders that his wife had told him to 'stop' the war in Gaza, according to reports. In Israel, the internal security agency says it has thwarted a plan to assassinate a minister.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »