Biden Announces Plan to Ease Student Debt Burdens

Biden said he wanted to “give everybody a fair shot” and the “freedom to chase their dreams” as he lamented the rising cost of higher education . He said college graduates would see “life-changing” relief from his new plan to ease debt burdens for more than 30 million borrowers. This is the latest attempt by the Democratic president to fulfill a campaign promise that could appeal to young voters .
Biden announced the initiative during a visit to Wisconsin, a battleground state that could play a crucial role in his potential rematch with Donald Trump. Biden expressed concern about the increasing cost of higher education and the impact it has on individuals. He highlighted the fact that even when people work hard and pay their student loans, their debt continues to grow. This debt burden prevents many from starting a family or pursuing their dreams. In the 2020 primary, over 48,000 Democratic voters in Wisconsin chose “uninstructed” instead of voting for Biden, which was more than double his narrow victory margin. Trump also experienced a significant number of defections during the state's primary, with nearly 119,000 Republicans voting for a different candidate than their party's presumptive nominee
